Yankees Get Bleak Trade Market Outlook

The New York Yankees have been quiet throughout free agency. The trade market may not be kind to them either.

According to a recent breakdown from The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, the Yankees may be up against a trade market that threatens to cost them too much of their future. At the moment, the Yankees are facing some tough decisions between this team, this year, and their most promising prospects.

"They could bolster their starting rotation, but it’s growing more likely that would have to be through a trade," Kirschner wrote. "Judging from the [Shane] Baz trade, prices are exorbitant and would further deplete the Yankees’ system."

"Freddy Peralta, MacKenzie Gore and Sandy Alcantara are possible targets on the trade market, but each pitcher will likely cost the Yankees big time in prospect capital."

Will the Yankees Land a Starting Pitcher?

The Yankees' interest in Japanese free agent starter Tatsuya Imai may have been overblown from the start, with Imai himself recently sharing an update that he is unsure of his MLB future despite a flooded market of offseason speculation.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke at a recent food share in the Bronx, where he shared that the Yankees had not even met with Imai, and he was unsure that they would meet with him at all. The window to sign Imai closes on January 2, and Adam Wells of Bleacher Report recently pointed out that teams usually sign players ahead of those deadlines to ensure time for a physical. In other words, Imai's fate will likely be known very soon.

As for potential trades, the Yankees have not ruled anyone out as a possibility, with Jazz Chisholm among their possible trade chips with rising star Spencer Jones and young outfielder Trent Grisham in the mix as well. It isn't a finite list, and the Yankees have described themselves as "open-minded" on challenge trades throughout this winter.

What's the Hold-Up?

The Yankees are reportedly waiting on Cody Bellinger to make a move this offseason, and they have been criticized for waiting on him despite his importance to the Yankees. If they decide to "run it back", they'll need Bellinger (or a hard-hitting outfielder of equivalent value). The offseason is expected to be expensive for the Yankees one way or another, and they still have room to make big moves.

The Yankees' most expensive offseason signing so far has been the $22 million qualifying offer to Trent Grisham, so it's unlikely that the Yankees are done. All there is to do from this end is wait and hope.

