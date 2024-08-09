All-Star Starter Listed as 'Most Likely to Be' Dealt; Should Yankees Get Involved?
This is one area the New York Yankees failed to upgrade at the trade deadline, which may come back to bite them down the stretch and in the postseason.
Despite nearly acquiring Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers, the Yankees decided not to pull the trigger on a deal due to concerns over his medical reports, as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed.
While there will certainly be opportunities to sign free agent starting pitchers this offseason, the Yankees could potentially trade for one instead.
In a recent article from Bleacher Report, Zachary D. Rymer listed Chicago White Sox All-Star starter Garrett Crochet as one player most likely to be traded this winter.
"To be clear, center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is also a candidate to be moved this winter," Rymer wrote. "But whereas he'll be coming off a down year that hasn't helped his value, the chance to sell high on Crochet won't be Chicago's only excuse to move him.
"The whole thing with his contract demands was pretty weird, and it clearly didn't make Chicago GM Chris Getz happy. With these two sides seemingly headed for an inevitable divorce, it would be for the best if they got it over with this winter."
Crochet was a hot name on the trade market at this year's deadline, but wound up not getting dealt after it came out that the young hurler would only pitch for a contender in the postseason if they signed him to a contract extension upon acquiring him.
The Yankees need to get superstar outfielder Juan Soto's situation squared away first. New York is hoping to retain Soto in free agency, but there will likely be a bidding war for his services, as he seeks a deal that is expected to be north of $500 million.
Once Soto's situation is resolved, it would make sense for the Yankees to shift their focus to improving the rotation, and landing Crochet would do just that.
Crochet is just 25-years-old and is under cheap control for two more seasons. The Yankees could send a package of top prospects to Chicago in exchange for Crochet, which would give them an elite starting rotation.
Re-signing Soto and bringing in Crochet would strengthen the Yankees' chances of winning a World Series next year and beyond. It's something they should at least be involved in this offseason.