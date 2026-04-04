Aaron Judge Pays Tribute to Longtime Yankees Outfielder

Brett Gardner spent 14 years with the New York Yankees. In 1,688 games and 6,614 plate appearances, he hit .256/.342/.398 and amassed 37.3 WAR, according to Fangraphs. It was a solid career for a player who arrived on the scene with little hype. More important than numbers was Gardner's presence, and it's hard to say if there was a more consummate member of the Yankees than him.

While the Yankees have never paid the proper tribute to Gardner after letting him go following the 2021 season, one person who has is the captain, Aaron Judge, who learned to lead by watching the longtime outfielder. It's a small way of showing love, but during roll call, Judge will do the Gardner flex after the bleacher creatures call his name.

Jul 3, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielders Brett Gardner (11) and Aaron Judge (99) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

After the game, a reporter asked Judge about the flex.

"He was a big part of this team, his long tenure here as a Yankee, so I always like paying him a little credit," Judge said, according to the Associated Press. "He's tuned into the game and watching."

Judge then spoke about all the qualities of Gardner that made him a solid leader. It was everything he takes into account as the team's current captain.

"He was a leader. He was a professional. He was a prankster. He was everything that you look for in a guy to lead the team," Judge continued. "He took me in at a young age when I first got here, and he treated me just like everybody else and showed me respect. He taught me a lot of things. It kind of teaches you how to lead a clubhouse. He had a big influence on me, not only on the field but inside this clubhouse, just the way he played the game and the way he held everybody to a standard. Very few guys are made like Brett Gardner."

Time to Tribute Gardner

The organization has yet to properly honor Gardner after letting him go. No, he won't go down as a Hall of Famer and all-time great, but considering he was penciled into the lineup for as long as he has, playing for two different managers and being one of the few modern players who played at the old Yankee Stadium, the neglect is unfortunate. Especially when you see that they pay tribute to others who did not have the contributions that Gardner has.

One name that comes to mind is Jesse Barfield, who was at Old Timer's Day in 2025. He was a part of those lean years with the Yankees, playing from 1989 to 1992. Then there's Clay Bellinger, who was a bench option for his tenure between 1990 and 2001.

If it's about being there during the championship runs, Gardner was on that 2009 team, serving a similar role to Bellinger during 2000, except Gardner went on to be a solid major leaguer. Gardner had as high as a 6.1 WAR in 2010 and hit 28 homers in 2019, which was a career high at the age of 35, when nobody was sure he had anything left in the tank. It was a much-needed power surge, too, since Judge was out for a good portion of that season.

One day, the Yankees will honor Gardner. Hopefully sooner, rather than later. It shouldn't fall on their captain to carry that weight.

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