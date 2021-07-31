WATCH: Anthony Rizzo Crushes First Home Run With Yankees

MIAMI — Before Anthony Rizzo's Yankees debut, the first baseman was asked to give an impression of New York's star-studded lineup.

"It's a lot of heavy hitters," Rizzo said. "Big boys with a lot of clout."

Well, it didn't take long for the former Chicago Cubs first baseman to show Yankees fans exactly why he belongs with the Bronx Bombers.

In his third at-bat on Friday night, against the Miami Marlins, Rizzo unloaded on a high fastball, sending a solo home run 449 feet and into the second deck at loanDepot Park.

It was Rizzo's first home run with his new club and his 15th long ball of the season, giving New York a one-run lead in the top of the sixth.

Rizzo was then mobbed by his new teammates in the first-base dugout, celebrating his go-ahead blast.

New York sent two pitching prospects to Chicago this week to acquire Rizzo, addressing what's been a weakness for this club in 2021. The Yankees have been near the league's cellar in practically every statistical category when it comes to their left-handed hitters and their production on offense.

Rizzo and outfielder Joey Gallo—who also came over to the Yankees this week ahead of the Trade Deadline—are both poised to wreak havoc in the middle of New York's lineup, providing some balance and pop while surrounded by the rest of the Yankees' heavy hitters.

