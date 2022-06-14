According to the New York Post, New York's division rival also reached out to Carpenter before he signed with the Yankees.

NEW YORK — In 10 games, Matt Carpenter has already built quite a legacy with the Yankees.

But this veteran infielder wasn't always destined to suit up in pinstripes.

In fact, New York wasn't the only team monitoring his availability when he was released from the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate last month.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves also reached out to Carpenter.

The former Cardinal ended up signing with the Yankees, joining the team during their series in Tampa Bay and immediately making an impact. He's hitting .333/.467/1.125 with six home runs, 13 RBI, 10 runs, five walks and 0.8 bWAR in his first 10 games with New York.

Asked what's impressed him the most about his newest weapon on Tuesday afternoon, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said "power and patience."

"When he got to us, he was at home and had been at home for several days and right away we saw good at-bats. And then this past week, he really hadn't played much at all and he goes in there the other day, and it's right away the same kind of quality of at-bat, so it's been impressive."

