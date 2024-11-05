Could Yankees Pursue Elite Closer in Trade With NL Club?
It's hard to imagine the New York Yankees will make any major free agency acquisitions before the Juan Soto sweepstakes concludes.
Given Soto's immense value to the team (both on the field and in the financial ledger), their offseason strategy hinges on whether they bring him back to the Bronx.
Then again, that's likely only true as it pertains to free agency. The Yankees could be aggressive on the trade market this offseason, filling major team needs (such as the bullpen) without using the money they're currently allocating for Soto.
And in a November 4 article, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan revealed two top-tier closers in the NL Central who will likely be on the trade block this winter.
"Anyone in need of a closer need only look at the National League Central, where two of the best in baseball will be available. Executives say Milwaukee's Devin Williams and St. Louis' Ryan Helsley are both on the market, and they expect both to be moved at some point this winter," Passan wrote.
"Each has one year of club control remaining and will be in his final season of arbitration, with Williams expected to command around $8 million and Helsley $7 million. And considering the level of production they provide -- Williams had a 1.25 ERA and struck out 38 in 21⅓ innings after returning from a back injury, and Helsley punched out 79 over 66⅓ innings with a 2.04 ERA and MLB-best 49 saves -- the asks will be understandably high.
"Teams in the market for a closer could include the New York Yankees," Passan added. "Though realistically any team would gladly add either Williams or Helsley to its bullpen."
While Luke Weaver has earned himself the opportunity to be the Yankees' closer next season, New York adding either Williams or Helsley would be a great backup plan in case Weaver falters. Plus, either guy could serve as a high-leverage, late-inning reliever (which the Yankees direly needed during the postseason) to bridge the gap between the Yankees' rotation and Weaver.