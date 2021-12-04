Report: Curtis Granderson Is 'Not Interested' in Mets' Manager Opening

Former New York Yankees outfielder Curtis Granderson is not interested in becoming the manager of the New York Mets. Granderson was rumored to be a candidate.

Curtis Granderson emerged as a possible candidate for the Mets' managerial opening late Friday night. On Saturday morning, however, MLB insider Jon Heyman pumped the breaks on Granderson's willingness to be considered for the position.

"Granderson is an inspired thought but word is he’s not interested," Heyman tweeted Saturday morning. "He’s Players Alliance president, has TBS job and is heavily involved in charity. Plus, he made $100M plus playing and presumably doesn’t need the headaches. For those scoring at home, this isn’t a Mets rejection."

Robert Murray of Fansided was first to throw Granderson's name in the ring, a managerial search that has included a slew of characters this offseason.

Granderson has ties to both the Yankees and Mets, spending half of his 16-year career in New York. The outfielder was an All-Star two times during his four-year stint in pinstripes, finishing fourth in the race for the American League MVP in 2011.

Then, Granderson helped lead the Mets to a World Series appearance in 2015, producing three durable and consistent campaigns before he was traded to the Dodgers halfway through the 2017 season.

Granderson last played in 2019, finishing his career with 344 home runs and a slash line of .249/.337/.465.

Other individuals that spent time within the Yankees organization are also in consideration for the Mets' manager position. That group includes former Yankees skipper Buck Showalter, former Yankees third base coach Joe Espada, former Yankees third baseman Eric Chávez, former Yankees outfielder Carlos Beltrán and more.

Ex-Yankees executive Billy Eppler is in charge now as well. He was brought in by the Mets last month to serve as New York's new general manager.

The Yankees hired ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas as their new third base coach earlier this offseason.

