Former New York Yankees Pitcher, ERA Champion Passes Away at 80
The New York Yankees commemorated the passing of former pitcher Rudy May on Friday. May was 80 years at the time of his passing, which was first reported by longtime sportswriter Jeff Pearlman.
The left-hander played seven seasons in two pinstriped stints (1974-76, 1980-83), including his career-best campaign at the onset of the latter: with a 15-5 record, May led the American League in earned run average at 2.46 while also posting 133 strikeouts.
Until Gerrit Cole did so last season, May was the last Yankee hurler to top AL qualifiers in ERA, capping off a three-year streak of The Bronx leading the category after Ron Guidry did so in the immediate couple of prior years.
In those seven seasons, May posted a 54-46 record as a Yankee with 3.12 ERA. He would spend most of his career with the Yankees and California Angels. The latter hosted his first MLB tours (1965, 1969-74) an he ranks 10th on the Angels' all-time strikeout list with 844.
May also partook in the 1981 World Series with the Yankees, making three relief appearances against the Los Angeles Dodgers (who face the modern Yankees in the 2024 edition that began on Friday). His passing comes days after the announcement of similar somber news: Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela likewise passed earlier this week.
Overall, May had a 152-156 record with a 3.46 ERA in 16 seasons. He also struck out 1,760 and amassed 12 saves. Following retirement, May had a successful career with convenience store Circle K in California.
In addition to New York and California, May also took the hill for the Baltimore Orioles (1976-77) and Montreal Expos (1978-79).