Former Yankees Slugging Outfielder Agrees To Last Minute Deal With Braves
The New York Yankees are going to have new outfielders standing in all three positions this season.
Following the departure of Juan Soto in free agency, the front office made a trade for Cody Bellinger that will put him in the center field spot and move Aaron Judge back to right, giving them a much better defensive unit in those two areas compared to what they had last year.
However, there could be a downgrade when it comes to their left fielder.
The Yankees decided to acquire Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox in December 2023 in a rare trade between the rivals, hoping the lefty slugger would provide enough of a bat with his five straight seasons of posting the league average OPS+ of 100 or higher, while also bringing solid defense to the equation.
He did the latter, finishing the campaign with a defensive bWAR of 0.2, but he had the worst season of his career at the plate with an OPS+ of 83, hitting only 13 homers and 61 RBI across his 149 games.
Because of that, New York let him walk in free agency, opting to turn the keys over to their star prospect Jasson Dominguez in hopes he can provide better offense.
Verdugo was on the open market for longer than just about anyone expected, not finding a home until now, with Jon Heyman of The New York Post reporting he has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Atlanta Braves.
It will be interesting to see what type of season the veteran outfielder has this year.
Things didn't work out for him with the Yankees, but that could be the outlier based on what he has done previously in his career.