Gold Glove Winner Predicted to Fill Yankees 'Biggest Roster Hole'
In a January 7 article, Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote, "The [New York] Yankees – who pounced quickly after Juan Soto turned down their $760 million offer by signing Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract, trading for closer Devin Williams and outfielder Cody Bellinger, and signing first baseman Paul Goldschmidt – now are seeking a left-handed reliever and an infielder.
"They have had talks with free-agent... infielder Brendan Rodgers," he added.
This was a compelling report, especially because Rodgers was not someone many people expected the Yankees to pursue this offseason.
However, it's now clear that Nightengale wasn't wrong in linking the two sides, as Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter listed Rodgers as the Yankees' most realistic option to fill their biggest hoster hole (which he called Second Base/Third Base) in a January 17 article.
"The Yankees have been linked to Rodgers as they work toward putting the finishing touches on their infield," Reuter wrote. "Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s ability to play second and third base gives them flexibility in who they pursue, and Rodgers would compete with Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza and DJ LeMahieu for a starting job. The 28-year-old was the 2022 NL Gold Glove winner at second base."
While Rodgers didn't have a great offensive season for the Colorado Rockies in 2024 (as shown by his 267/.314/.407 with 13 home runs and 54 RBI in 135 games) there's no question he has a ton of raw talent, and could perhaps benefit from a change of scenery from the team that drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2015 MLB Draft.
The Yankees as a team had a .984 fielding percentage in the 2024 regular season, which tied them for 20th in MLB. At the very least, adding Rodgers (who had a .985 fielding percentage last year) would presumably improve that.