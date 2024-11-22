How Yankees Improved Their Chances of Retaining Juan Soto
Now that the New York Yankees and the other few teams thought to be serious players in the Juan Soto sweepstakes have conducted their meetings with the 26-year-old, it's only a matter of time before the contract offers start coming in and Soto has to make his ultimate free agency decision.
There have been multiple reports about how well-positioned the Yankees are to re-sign Soto this offseason. While nobody truly knows aside from Soto (and perhaps his agent Scott Boras) who the favorites to land him are, a November 21 article from the New York Post's Jon Heyman conveyed how the Yankees improved their chances of doing so earlier this week.
"Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner made a 'great pitch' to megastar free agent Juan Soto, according to a friend, so whether they re-sign Soto — and the Soto Sweepstakes are wide open between a possible final five teams (and maybe a sixth) — the Yankees accomplished what they needed to at their high-powered get-together Monday," Heyman wrote.
"Soto previously formed very close relationships at previous stops with owners of the Nationals (Ted Lerner) and Padres (Peter Seidler), and Soto’s friend said he was hoping for the same with Steinbrenner.
"While it didn’t happen during Soto’s first season in The Bronx, with Steinbrenner mainly using longtime Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole as clubhouse contacts, Steinbrenner nicely explained at Soto’s California confab that he 'didn’t want to disrupt Juan’s routine,' or words to that effect," he added.
"While he loved the Judge-led clubhouse, Soto is seeking a strong rapport with whatever owner he’s partnering with for up to the next 15 seasons. And word is he felt better about Steinbrenner and the Yankees after their meeting, when MLB’s most marquee franchise also emphasized its edge over everyone else in revenue, tradition and brand."
It sounds like Steinbrenner stepped up when he needed to and made an effort to form a relationship with Soto, which the superstar seems to be seeking for his future team.
Now Yankees fans can only hope this — and a behemoth contract offer — will bring Soto back to the Bronx.