Jose Trevino Wants to Name His Son After Yankees Legend Derek Jeter

Trevino said he's trying to convince his wife to name his second son after his childhood hero.

It’s no secret that Yankees catcher Jose Trevino idolizes the franchise’s legendary shortstop Derek Jeter.

This has been well-documented from his old dug up tweets about “the captain” to his overall look of being star struck after meeting Jeter in-person at the premiere of the Yankees Hall of Famer’s ESPN documentary on Sunday night.

But the latest development in Trevino’s fandom of Jeter is even more wholesome.

Trevino and his wife are expecting their second child, a son, this upcoming September. And as the Yankees’ catcher told Chris Rose on Jomboy Media’s The Chris Rose Rotation that he is pushing hard to name his soon-to-be second born son after his “childhood hero.”

“I'm trying to get her to agree to Jeter, but I don't know if that's gonna be,” Trevino said. “Maybe in the middle, maybe middle name. We'll see.”

For now, the chances of Trevino winning this battle could be slim, but it is still a possibility that Dad will get the green light to make his son’s middle name “Jeter.”

Trevino has been an excellent pickup by Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, who acquired the 29-year-old catcher from the Texas Rangers via trade just five days before the regular season began.

The backstop is slashing .309/.356/.505 with a .861 OPS, five home runs and 18 RBIs in his first 39 games as a Yankee. He has proven to be the Yankees’ best offensive option at catcher, with Kyle Higashioka struggling at the plate this season. In his last 15 games, Trevino is batting .442 with a 1.245 OPS, four homers and 12 RBIs.

