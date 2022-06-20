Skip to main content

Mets Sign Ender Inciarte After He Was Released By Yankees

Inciarte began this season with the Yankees, unable to make the jump up to the big leagues from Triple-A.

Ender Inciarte is back in the National League East. 

After starting this season with the Yankees, playing 34 games with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the veteran outfielder has reportedly signed a minor league deal with the Mets. 

Andy Martino of SNY was first to report Inciarte's new contract. 

Inciarte, 31, was released by the Yankees just a few days ago, giving the outfielder another chance to pursue a big-league opportunity elsewhere. The former All-Star was hitting .252/.336/.408 with four home runs, 11 RBI and four stolen bases over 116 plate appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Mets fans are familiar with Inciarte from his time with the Braves. The outfielder was acquired by Atlanta in the Shelby Miller deal with the Diamondbacks. He proceeded to spend six years in a Braves uniform, winning three Gold Gloves and making the 2017 All-Star Game. 

Now, Inciarte is a depth option for the Mets if they covet some help in their outfield going forward. The Yankees didn't need him at the big-league level and are stocked up with outfielders in Triple-A as well. Estevan Florial, Tim Locastro, Ryan LaMarre and, of course, Miguel Andújar are currently on the RailRiders. 

Last year with Atlanta, Inciarte hit .215 with -0.1 bWAR in 52 games. 

