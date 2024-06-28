MLB Insider Links Yankees As Trade Suitor for Cubs' Star
The New York Yankees are going to be a very interesting team to watch over the next month. With the MLB trade deadline coming up quickly, it is widely expected that the Yankees will look to make a couple sizable trades to bolster their World Series chances.
One potential avenue of improving the roster has been trading for an upgrade at first base.
Even before Anthony Rizzo went down with injury, New York was being linked as a team searching for first base help. Now, an intriguing name is starting to be mentioned as a possible fit.
Chicago Cubs first baseman and outfielder Cody Bellinger could end up becoming available. The Cubs have struggled recently and might decide to sell off some talent before the deadline if they can't turn things around.
According to The Athletic, the Yankees and Texas Rangers have been monitoring Bellinger recently and could be planning a trade pursuit for him.
"With the Cubs struggling to gain traction in the playoff race, teams like the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers have recently had a noticeable scouting presence around the club, a league source said. If the trend continues for the Cubs, Bellinger’s name will likely become a much-discussed name again near the deadline, as it was last season."
Throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season thus far, Bellinger has put together a solid year. He has hit .271/.331/.428 to go along with nine home runs and 34 RBI. Clearly, those are not the numbers that Chicago was expecting from its star. However, they are decent stats.
Last season with the Cubs, Bellinger was much more productive at the plate. He hit .307/.356/.525 and also smashed 26 home runs to go along with 97 RBI.
Bellinger is signed for two more years after this season, but he has outs both in the upcoming offseason and after the 2025 campaign. It seems likely that he'll opt out this offseason to look for a bigger long-term contract.
Despite the rumors that are starting to surround Bellinger, he remains committed to helping Chicago turn their season around.
“We still got time. We have a good team.”
While the Cubs may not end up trading Bellinger, it's beginning to look more likely that they would consider a trade offer.
If New York thinks that he is the guy that can take them over the hump and help them win a championship, they should pursue him aggressively.