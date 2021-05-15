MLB Insider Lists Yankees As Top Trade Fit For Rockies' Trevor Story

Could the Yankees trade for Trevor Story this summer? This MLB insider believes New York is a top candidate to make a move for the Rockies' shortstop.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com singled out five different teams that he believes are candidates to go after Story before the Trade Deadline.

The Yankees are at the top of that list.

Here's Feinsand's explanation as to why a deal for Story would make sense for New York:

The Yankees currently have a two-time All-Star of their own at shortstop, but most scouts believe that Gleyber Torres is better suited for second base. Rougned Odor came through with some timely hits after joining the club earlier this season, but upgrading to Story and moving Torres would be a no-brainer for GM Brian Cashman.



The Yankees have the No. 18 farm system in the Majors, per MLB Pipeline, and while No. 1 prospect Jasson Dominguez is untouchable, New York has plenty of prospect capital from which to deal.

By moving Torres to second, the Yankees would need to figure out where to put DJ LeMahieu—assuming both Gio Urshela and Luke Voit are also healthy. That's a good problem to have, however, if you're able to add one of the league's best infielders.

There are financial implications in making a trade like this as New York would need to eclipse the luxury tax threshold. Plus, Story will enter free agency this offseason, so New York would also likely attempt to sign Story to a long-term deal. Would Cashman and the Yankees be willing to give up a package of top prospects without a guarantee that Story would stick around after 2021?

As for who the Yankees could trade back to Colorado, there are several top prospects that New York could potentially part ways with if it meant adding Story. As Feinsand alluded to, Dominguez would be off limits, but starters like Deivi García and Clarke Schmidt—or big leaguers like Clint Frazier and Miguel Andújar—could be centerpieces in a deal that would require plenty of talented assets.

