Yankees' DJ LeMahieu 'Not Concerned' About Toe Injury, Will Get MRI

Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu didn't play in New York's shutout loss on Sunday night against the Red Sox, nursing soreness in his right big toe.

LeMahieu revealed to reporters at Fenway Park after the loss that he's dealt with this issue previously this season. He said he had a cortisone shot during the All-Star break, something that initially eradicated the issue. Now, over much of the last week, the discomfort has returned.

"I feel like it's just kind of creeping back up a little bit, but everyone's got something right now," LeMahieu said. "It's just making sure I'm ready to go the rest of the season."

The infielder added that he expects to be in the lineup on Monday night as the Yankees open a nine-game homestand with a game against the Rays.

LeMahieu is expected to have some imaging done on his foot before Monday's game, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Even if he needs an MRI and this issue has popped up multiple times over the last few months, LeMahieu assured that he's not worried about his status going forward.

"Really, I don't anticipate this being an issue going forward," he said, adding that another cortisone shot could be an option.

The day off on Sunday was designed to make sure LeMahieu was ready to go with a challenging homestand looming.

While this issue was characterized as "bumps and bruises" and "wear and tear" by LeMahieu on Sunday, surely the Yankees are anxiously awaiting the results of Monday's imaging. After all, LeMahieu has been one of New York's most consistent hitters this year, a reliable contributor at the top of this team's lineup.

The 34-year-old is hitting .279/.381/.417 with 12 home runs, 43 RBI and 3.5 fWAR in 104 games played this season.

LeMahieu isn't the only Yankee that's battling injuries at the moment right now either. Slugger Giancarlo Stanton is still on the injured list with Achilles tendinitis, veteran Matt Carpenter recently went down with a fractured foot and starter Luis Severino is sidelined until at least mid-September with a low grade right lat strain.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.