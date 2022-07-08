Josh Donaldson Stays Hot, Belts Grand Slam in First Yankees Game at Fenway Park

Donaldson is now 4-for-9 in his last two games with two home runs and six RBI.

BOSTON — When the Yankees acquired Josh Donaldson this spring, as part of the Gary Sánchez trade with the Twins, the assumption was that the veteran third baseman would hit.

After all, that's all he's done in his 12-year career, racking up 1,179 knocks and 251 home runs entering this season.

The former MVP didn't exactly roar out of the gates in his new uniform when the regular season began, though. Donaldson was hitting .215/.342/.344 over his first 27 games with just two home runs and seven RBI. Recently, the third baseman endured a stretch where he slashed just .159/.229/.273 across a dozen ballgames. He even missed a chunk of time on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, finding his name in headlines for the wrong reasons and getting suspended for his controversial remark to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

All year long, however, Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Donaldson himself have spoken about how the slugger is close to breaking through, close to turning flashes of barrels and lifted baseballs into consistent production at the plate.

If these last two games are any indication, Donaldson might've finally figured it out.

After going 2-for-5 with a home run in Wednesday night's beatdown of the Pirates, Donaldson played a key role in New York's series-opening victory over the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday night. The third baseman swatted a grand slam to straightaway center field in the third, part of his second consecutive two-hit night.

"I feel like it's been a process," Donaldson said after the game, a 6-5 win over Boston. "As I mentioned earlier, just trying to work on some setup changes to help me feel like I'm getting in my legs a little bit more and able to stay in my legs throughout my swing a little bit more. So whenever I do get some pitches to hit, I'm not missing and fouling them off and I'm able to go hit it pretty hard in the air."

He certainly didn't miss the 1-1 sinker at the top of the zone from Boston's right-hander Josh Winckowski. The towering blast, Donaldson's eighth homer of the year and sixth career grand slam, soared 429 feet into the seats, leaving his bat at 107.3 mph.

"I really feel like he's been so close for really the bulk of the season," Boone reiterated in his office moments after the final out. "Obviously getting some results, getting a hit on the board early the other way and then absolutely sticking one there to center. That's what he's capable of, you know? He's gonna get rolling and we're gonna hop on at some point with him. He's gonna play such a big part in this because he can still do that right there."

New York hasn't had Anthony Rizzo for each of the last two games as the first baseman works back from lower back spasms. Aaron Judge sat on Thursday night as well, nursing lower body soreness. With 50-plus home runs on the bench, Donaldson stepped up, energizing this offense on the biggest stage.

If Donaldson can keep this up, coupled with the elite defense he's been playing over at third base, this Yankees team—the first club in Major League Baseball to 60 wins—will be even scarier for opponents down the stretch.

For now, he'll focus on contributing for the rest of this four-game set in Boston, an opportunity for New York to give themselves even more of a cushion in the American League East.

"This is what baseball is about right here," Donaldson said of his first experience in a Yankees-Red Sox contest at Fenway. "Two really good teams going against each other, playing hard and I'm glad for us that we were able to win today."

