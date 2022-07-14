Yankees' Luis Severino Leaves Game With Shoulder Injury

NEW YORK — After two shaky innings against the Reds, Luis Severino walked out of the Yankees dugout to begin his third inning of work, climbing onto the mound to begin warming up.

After just one warmup pitch, however, Severino took a beat and walked straight off the field into the Yankees dugout, an extremely concerning conclusion to a poor performance.

The Yankees later announced that Severino exited the game with right shoulder tightness, adding that the right-hander will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Left-hander JP Sears, who was already warming up at one point during the second inning, was quickly summoned from the bullpen.

Severino had allowed four runs in two frames, giving up back-to-back-to-back home runs in the second inning to the bottom third of Cincinnati's lineup. After those three long balls, Yankees manager Aaron Boone and a member of New York's training staff went out to check on Severino, but he stayed in the game, finishing the inning by retiring the next three batters he faced.

The biggest red flag that something was wrong with Severino was his velocity. The starter threw 18 fastballs on Wednesday night, averaging 94.1 mph. His average on the season is 96.1. In fact, Severino's velocity was down for four of his five pitches on Wednesday.

The third home run hit off Severino in the second came on a 92-mph fastball to Stuart Fairchild, the outfielder's first MLB home run.

It's hard not to jump to any conclusions with Severino's injury history. The right-hander threw a total of 18 innings over the last three years—after missing the majority of the 2019 season with a shoulder injury, the right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery before the 2020 season.

That said, Severino has been solid this year, his first full campaign back from elbow surgery. Entering play on Wednesday, the 28-year-old had made 15 starts (84 innings pitched), posting a 3.11 ERA with 94 strikeouts. He had settled into a groove recently as well, pitching to a 2.60 ERA in his last nine appearances, giving up two runs or fewer in six of those outings (since May 16).

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.