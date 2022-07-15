Yankees' Reliever Needs MRI on 'Barking' Shoulder

NEW YORK — As members of the Yankees trickled into the clubhouse on Friday afternoon, preparing for the opener of a three-game series with the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, reliever Miguel Castro changed into his street clothes, exiting the locker room.

The right-hander, who hasn't pitched in almost a week, was heading out to undergo an MRI on his right shoulder, per Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

"He's been barking a little bit shoulder wise and then warming up last night," Boone said. "So, we're going to send him for an MRI to just try and see what we've got."

Last time Castro pitched, he gave up four runs (two earned) without recording an out at Fenway Park on Sunday. Boone added that the 27-year-old has been unavailable in the bullpen for the last couple of days. He warmed up at one point on Thursday night, but never came into the game.

"We just want to see what we have," the skipper added.

New York recently lost right-handed reliever Ron Marinaccio to the injured list (shoulder inflammation). Starter Luis Severino was also placed on the 15-day IL with a low grade right lat strain on Thursday. While a few pitchers (like Jonathan Loáisiga and Aroldis Chapman) have returned from injuries over the last few days as well, this recent stretch has featured quite a bit of adversity for New York's pitching staff.

"It's inevitable," Boone said. "I feel optimistic on most of the things we're talking about that have happened here recently that we'll be able to get through them and have those guys still be a huge part of this. Knock on wood, we've been fairly healthy, I think for the most part. We've obviously had some guys go down, losing [Chad Green] for the season obviously was a big blow and we've had some other guys go down, we've gotten some other guys back. It's all part of it."

Castro was acquired this spring from the Mets in exchange for southpaw Joely Rodríguez. Including his shaky outing in Boston, Castro has posted a 4.00 ERA in 32 appearances out of the Yankees' 'pen, striking out 30 batters in 27 innings.

Depending on the severity of this shoulder discomfort, it could impact how New York attacks the open market leading up to next month's trade deadline. Same goes for the starting rotation and Severino's injury.

