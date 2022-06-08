Skip to main content

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Will Have New Role in Bullpen Upon Return From Injured List

Chapman was placed on the injured list on May 24 with left Achilles tendinitis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman is inching closer to his return from the injured list, working back from his Achilles tendinitis. 

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that the left-hander will throw a bullpen when New York returns home from this quick three-game trip to Minnesota. The target, as of now, is either Friday or Saturday for the seven-time All-Star to get back to throwing off a mound.

Chapman is still slightly asymptomatic in his Achilles, but Boone said the physical symptoms are not a concern. They just want to get him back into pitching shape before bringing him back.

When he does return from the IL, however, Chapman won't come back in the same role he's accustomed to. 

Chapman was struggling mightily before this injury forced him onto the injured list. Meanwhile, right-hander Clay Holmes has been one of the best relievers in baseball, throwing 26 scoreless innings in a row since he allowed an earned run on Opening Day.

Holmes has quickly blossomed as New York's closer in that span, recording seven saves and excelling in high-leverage appearances.

When asked about Chapman's role, Boone had an opportunity on Tuesday to say he's still the team's closer. Instead, the skipper called the southpaw a "big-time back end reliever that we just want to get right."

After Chapman began the campaign with 12 scoreless outings, overcoming some early obstacles, he gave up at least one run in five consecutive appearances. It's the first time he's ever allowed a run in five straight outings in his illustrious career. 

The Yankees can still certainly benefit from a healthy Chapman in the back of their bullpen this summer. With Chad Green out for the year and a few other key arms sidelined with injuries, they need all the experience and depth they can get for the stretch run.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jonathan Loáisiga, another high-profile reliever that's on the injured list, returned to Nicaragua to tend to a "family situation" this week, per Boone.

Boone added that Loáisiga—who is on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation—could throw this week while in Nicaragua. There's no clear timetable for his return to New York's bullpen, though. 

Like Chapman, Loáisiga has struggled to produce consistently out of the 'pen. The right-hander has a 7.02 ERA over 18 games.

Meanwhile, lefty Zack Britton continues to progress toward his return from last fall's Tommy John surgery. Boone reiterated on Tuesday that there is "optimism" the veteran can return before the end of this season. 

Britton threw a bullpen the other day and it went well, Boone added. He's scheduled for another with an eventual rehab assignment in the future as well.

Speaking of rehab assignments, right-hander Domingo Germán is almost ready to get back into game action.

Germán has been sidelined on the 60-day IL with right shoulder impingement syndrome. Boone revealed on Tuesday that the righty is throwing multiple innings his next time out. After that, he'll be ready to join one of New York's affiliates for a rehab assignment.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Aroldis ChapmanNew York Yankees

New York Yankees 2B DJ LeMahieu hits against Minnesota Twins
News

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu Reaches Career Milestone Amid Vintage Performance

By Max Goodman2 hours ago
New York Yankees Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu celebrate home run
News

Yankees Keep Rolling With Offensive Outburst in Series-Opening Win Over Twins

By Max Goodman10 hours ago
Angels coach Phil Nevin with Yankees manager Aaron Boone
News

Aaron Boone Thrilled For Angels Interim Manager Phil Nevin

By Gary Phillips13 hours ago
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sánchez rounds bases on home run
News

Twins' Gary Sánchez Reveals Hardest Part of Being Traded By Yankees

By Max Goodman14 hours ago
Minnesota Twins 3B Gio Urshela hits single
News

Sánchez, Urshela Enjoying Minnesota as Yankees Visit Twins

By Gary PhillipsJun 7, 2022
Twins catcher Gary Sánchez with Yankees outfielder Miguel Andújar
News

Gary Sánchez Stands With Miguel Andújar After Trade Request

By Max GoodmanJun 6, 2022
New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton throwing during spring training
News

Yankees RP Zack Britton Encouraged by Recovery, Still Hopes to Return in 2022

By Gary PhillipsJun 6, 2022
New York Yankees LF Miguel Andújar high fives in dugout
News

Miguel Andújar Requests Trade From Yankees After Latest Demotion

By Max GoodmanJun 4, 2022