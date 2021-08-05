Yankees' Gary Sánchez Tests Positive For COVID-19

NEW YORK — Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Aaron Boone revealed Thursday afternoon.

Sánchez left the ballpark on Wednesday night not feeling well and woke up Thursday morning not feeling great either, Boone explained. The positive diagnosis came on a rapid test.

The backstop will now be administered a PCR test to get more of an "official" diagnosis later Thursday evening, Boone said.

Sánchez joins starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery as those that have tested positive during this third outbreak of the season for New York.

Backup catcher Kyle Higashioka will make his second start in a row behind the plate while journeyman Rob Brantly was added back to the active roster to replace Sánchez.

Coming off a disappointing campaign in 2020, Sánchez has experienced his highs and lows this season. As of Wednesday night—when Sánchez pinch-hit and delivered a walk and single (scoring two runs) in a 10-3 win over the Orioles—the backstop is batting .216 (60-for-278) with 17 home runs.

Taking his bat out of the lineup as this club looks to continue rolling, crawling back in the standings, will certainly be a blow.

In May, New York had eight personnel test positive within the organization. Last month, six players—including Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela and Jonathan Loaisiga—were diagnosed with the virus, missing time after the All-Star break.

With three outbreaks this year, Boone agreed that his club has been hit harder by COVID-19 compared to other organizations around the league. The Yankees eclipsed the 85 percent vaccination threshold very early on in the season, meaning the majority of these positive tests have been breakthrough cases.

"It's adversity, different kinds of adversity that we've had to deal with in 2020 and 2021. But it's something we've got to deal with nonetheless," Boone said. "The guys have done an excellent job, creating opportunities for other people to step in and step up and that will continue to be the expectation."

