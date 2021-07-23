Report: Yankees Checking in With Rockies About Trading For Trevor Story

The Trade Deadline is right around the corner and the Yankees are showing interest in the biggest names on the market.

New York is among the clubs that have reached out to the Colorado Rockies about their star shortstop Trevor Story, per Buster Olney of ESPN.

"Presumably, if they followed through, they'd move Gleyber Torres back to second base," Olney added in a tweet on Thursday.

Story has blossomed in Denver, transforming into one of the very best shortstops in the National League. With the Rockies nowhere near contention—and clearly seeking to recoup talent for their superstars (think Nolan Arenado)—trading Story now before he enters free agency this offseason would be a smart move.

For New York, questions remain about Torres' longevity at shortstop with his inconsistencies on defense. The Yankees would be able to move Torres back to the position where he started his career—playing second base while Didi Gregorius still manned shortstop in pinstripes.

Then again, perhaps New York is thinking of moving Story to the outfield. Center field is a position the Yankees have desperately looked to fill since Aaron Hicks went down with a season-ending wrist injury earlier in the year. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported this week that at least one team in on Story has plans to use him as a center fielder, in addition to a shortstop.

There's a chance that team is the Yankees. It would certainly be a risk on the defensive side of the ball, though. Story has never played in the outfield in the big leagues.

If Story is able to play center field, then he does help with their biggest need. Otherwise, you can make the argument that the Yankees should use their prospects and money elsewhere, targeting left-handed hitters to balance their lineup or pitchers to help pave the way to a postseason spot.

Then again, we're talking about a player that's mashed 35-plus home runs in two seasons within the last four years, a player that's durable, fast on the bases and reliable on defense. It would take quite the package to get him (and there are financial implications to consider as well) but Story would immediately make this lineup more dangerous down the stretch and beyond.

Story isn't the first stud to be connected to the Yankees with the Deadline looming and he won't be the last. New York has also reportedly shown interest in Marlins center fielder Starling Marte and Rangers slugger Joey Gallo, to name a few.

