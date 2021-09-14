Yankees Confident That Walk-Off Win Over Twins Can Spark Momentum Down the Stretch

What had the makings of another demoralizing defeat for the Yankees on Monday afternoon in the Bronx turned out to be an exhilarating comeback victory.

New York fell behind 5-0 within the first three innings as prospect Luis Gil allowed three home runs. Meanwhile, the offense didn't have a base hit through the first fourth frames.

Then in the sixth, something clicked. New York successfully capped off the five-run comeback with a three-run home run off the bat of Aaron Judge in the eighth, energizing the crowd at Yankee Stadium. After heading to extra innings, a Gary Sánchez walk-off single sealed the 7-6 victory.

Factor the comeback in with Sunday's loss and late night at Citi Field—along with Saturday's ceremonies to honor the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001—and this was a huge win for the Bombers.

"To fall behind like that after an emotional weekend and obviously with these games meaning so much, that's a good one right there," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

The Yankees were 0-35 in games where they were losing by four-plus runs this season entering play on Monday. Outfielder Joey Gallo, who homered in the seventh, praised his teammates resolve to keep battling even after falling behind early.

"I think we've been playing good baseball," he said. "Some tough losses lately, but that happens. It was really good to see the fight we had today, we could've easily let that game go."

Instead, Gallo and his teammates allowed themselves to have what he called a "happy flight" down to Baltimore where the Yankees kick off a three-game set on Tuesday night. Ace Gerrit Cole is set to toe the slab, making his first start since an injury scare, leaving the game with hamstring tightness.

Monday night's win doesn't wipe away this brutal stretch that's transpired the Bombers rattled off 13 wins in a row in late August. They can't get those games back, and are in jeopardy of missing the postseason, but with less than a month to go, Boone hasn't lost a sliver of confidence in his resilient group.

"I know we're capable of at our best," Boone said. "We've been through a little bit of everything this year, so it's gonna take our best. But if we do that, we've got a chance."

Judge has been New York's leader all season long, both on and off the field. His 33rd home run of the year brought this club back in the eighth, capitalizing on an elevated cutter from Twins reliever Alex Colomé.

The slugger, along with Gallo and their skipper, all agreed that a game like this is a win that can spark a team, providing some momentum. At this point in the season, they need all the help they can get.

"It's a roller coaster, but you've got to enjoy the ride," Judge said. "I'm excited down the stretch, this is a fun part of the year. Just keep riding it and ride it through the playoffs."

