Yankees' DJ LeMahieu Scratched From Lineup With Left Wrist Discomfort

NEW YORK — Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu was scratched from the starting lineup on Tuesday night with left wrist discomfort, the team announced just over an hour before first pitch.

With LeMahieu no longer in the lineup, Marwin Gonzalez will come off the bench and start at third base.

LeMahieu was initially penciled in to hit leadoff against the Orioles on Tuesday. Instead, center fielder Aaron Hicks will bat first. Gonzalez is now lined up to hit in the No. 8 spot.

LeMahieu isn't the only starter missing from New York's lineup.

Outfielder Joey Gallo and third baseman Josh Donaldson are on the COVID-19 injured list. Catcher Kyle Higashioka was also on the COVID IL on Tuesday, but he was activated shortly before the game began.

The corresponding move for Higashioka returning to the active roster was closer Aroldis Chapman landing on the 15-day injured list with Achilles tendinitis.

Between Gallo, Donaldson and Higashioka, nobody has tested positive for COVID-19. They've just been sick enough where they weren't available to play.

LeMahieu is hitting .250/.329/.375 this season over 39 games with three home runs and 17 RBI. He started the year hot, batting .295 (31-for-105) through New York's first 31 games. Since then, LeMahieu is hitting just .128 (5-for-39).

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.