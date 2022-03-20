Report: Yankees Focused On Pitching; Have Eyes On These 2 Starters

New York reportedly checked in on Trevor Story, who ended up signing a huge deal with the rival Red Sox on Sunday.

Although Opening Day is just three weeks away, the Yankees aren’t finished upgrading their roster just yet.

According to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees checked in on star shortstop Trevor Story, who signed with the American League East rival Boston Red Sox Sunday morning.

Regardless, Heyman says New York is focused on adding to their pitching staff, and they’re one of many clubs that are in on Oakland Athletics starting pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas.

It's no secret that the A’s have been slashing payroll at a rapid pace this offseason. It all began prior to the lockout when Oakland allowed highly esteemed manager Bob Melvin, who was owed $4 million this season, walk to the San Diego Padres for zero compensation in return. And once the work stoppage concluded, the A’s front office went in full fire sale mode, sending Matt Olson to the Braves, Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt to the Mets.

Manaea and Montas have been heavily involved in trade rumors for much of the offseason. And at this point, the rebuilding A’s appear to be more than willing to deal one, if not both of them.

Especially Manaea, who is entering his final year of arbitration and is projected to earn $10.2 million in 2022. As for Montas, he is under cheap control for two more seasons, which might cost teams more in assets if they wish to acquire him.

But with starter Domingo German expected to miss several months with a shoulder injury, plus Jameson Taillon making his way back from offseason ankle surgery, it would be wise for Brian Cashman and co. to land another capable arm to pair atop the rotation with ace Gerrit Cole. Starting pitcher Luis Severino is also a question mark, having not pitched across a full-season since 2018.

Last season, Manaea, a 30-year-old left-hander, struck out 194 batters and produced a 3.91 ERA across 179.1 innings. Montas, who throws right-handed and is 28-years-old, was even more impressive than his rotation-mate, striking out 207 batters and posting a 3.37 ERA in 187 innings.

The free agent starting pitching market has evaporated, but Manaea and Montas are available on the trading block. Either of these two options would greatly improve the Yankees’ pitching staff.

