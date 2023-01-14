Yankees' Frankie Montas Will Miss First Month of Season With More Shoulder Issues

Montas was acquired from the Oakland Athletics at last year's trade deadline, poised to fill the fifth spot in New York's rotation in 2023.

Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas is expected to miss the first month of the 2023 season due to shoulder inflammation, per Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post.

The right-hander is 8-10 weeks behind in his offseason training, according to Heyman and Martin.

Montas dealt with issues in his shoulder multiple times in 2022, both before and after he was acquired by the Yankees at the trade deadline.

When Montas was still pitching for the Athletics, the right-hander missed a few starts in July with inflammation in that shoulder. Despite those concerns, the Yankees traded four players to Oakland in exchange for Montas and reliever Lou Trivino on August 1, a blockbuster trade to strengthen the top of New York's rotation.

Seven weeks later, Montas was placed on the 15-day injured list with the same exact injury. He didn't return until the playoffs, pitching only one inning in relief in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Shoulder complications weren't the only negative part of Montas' first impression in pinstripes. The right-hander struggled mightily after the deadline with his new team, posting a 6.35 ERA over eight starts (39.2 innings pitched).

Before this setback, Montas was penciled in to serve as New York's No. 5 starter this spring, pushed down in the rotation after the addition of left-hander Carlos Rodón in free agency.

If this turns out to be a long-term issue for Montas in 2023—it's hard not to jump to that conclusion at this point—New York will need to lean on their internal depth at the bottom of their rotation. Right-handers Clarke Schmidt and Domingo Germán could be called upon to pitch in Montas' place.

Montas avoided arbitration on Friday, agreeing to a $7.5 million deal with New York. That salary could've been higher if not for this injury. He will enter free agency next offseason.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.