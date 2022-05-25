Yankees Place Giancarlo Stanton (Calf Strain) on Injured List

New York's injured list is growing more and more crowded as Stanton joins the group with a right calf strain.

NEW YORK — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the injured list with a right calf strain, the team announced on Wednesday evening.

Stanton left Tuesday night's game in the seventh inning with right calf tightness.

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Stanton came to him between innings leading up to his third at-bat of the night, telling him he needs to come out of the game.

Whatever it was that Stanton did to his calf while warming up for that plate appearance was enough to warrant an IL stint, his first of the season.

"He is feeling pretty good and it is something that I think we hope that he said something early enough to where this doesn't become a long [injury]," Boone said Wednesday before Stanton was placed on the injured list.

Over 40 games this season, Stanton is hitting .285/.339/.523 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI. Only two other players in baseball have more runs batted in so far this season.

Asked if this injury will impact Stanton's ability to play in the outfield, rather than strictly appearing as New York's designated hitter, Boone said he isn't concerned.

"It won't because we'll go with him when he's healthy," the manager said. "I think G and I both feel this way that playing the outfield is something that probably aids in him staying healthy a little bit. Obviously can't push it too much and he and I are really good about communicating like today's a DH day or, I feel good going back to back here in the outfield. So I don't think it changes much. But let's get through today with it and see what we have."

Stanton wasn't the only key contributor that landed on the IL on Wednesday. Right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga was also placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

With Stanton and Loáisigia headed to the IL, New York reinstated outfielder Joey Gallo from the COVID-19 injured list, recalling right-hander David McKay and left-hander JP Sears from Triple-A. Catcher Rob Brantly was also designated for assignment.

New York is now missing a slew of pivotal pieces. Stanton and Loáisiga join closer Aroldis Chapman (Achilles), setup man Chad Green (Tommy John surgery), pitching prospect Luis Gil (Tommy John surgery), outfielder Tim Locastro (latissimus dorsi) and more on the sidelines.

