Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Makes History With Home Run Barrage Against Red Sox

Giancarlo Stanton has homered in six straight games against the Red Sox, leaving the yard in each of the first two contests this season.

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton walked out of the batter's box as a sellout crowd in the Bronx unleashed a deafening roar.

Admiring his work, the slugger flung his bat, skipping into his home run trot.

Stanton had just demolished a two-run home run in the sixth inning on Saturday, a 437-foot blast that turned out to be the difference in a 4-2 victory over the visiting Red Sox.

Boston is quite familiar with Stanton sending projectile missiles out of the ballpark off their pitching staff. In fact, as Stanton's 112-mph rocket sailed to the bleacher seats in left field, it marked the sixth game in a row (including the postseason) where Stanton has homered off the Red Sox.

That's more than just a hot streak. It's historic.

Stanton is the only player in baseball history to homer in six consecutive games against Boston, including games in the playoffs. Jim Thome, Ken Griffey Jr. and Mickey Mantle are the only other players to homer in five straight games against the Red Sox.

“Just forcing them to get some balls over the plate, be on time and get the barrel to it,” Stanton told reporters after New York's second straight win to start the season. “I can’t say it’s the rivalry or anything. I’m doing my homework and getting the ball over the plate.”

Over Stanton's last 13 games against Boston, including last fall's American League Wild Card Game, Stanton is batting .413/.481/.913 (19-for-46) with seven home runs, 17 RBI, nine runs scored and two doubles.

“We’re talking about a great hitter and a great power hitter,” said manager Aaron Boone. “Finishing last year on a high note like he was, and coming off what I thought was a really meaningful and purposeful spring for him into this season, I just think he’s in a really good mental and physical space right now. That can be the result with a great player.”

Stanton also became the first player in Yankees franchise history to homer in each of the first two games of the regular season two different times, joining Lou Gehrig (who accomplished the feat in 1932 and 1933). The slugger also went deep in the first two games of MLB's pandemic-shortened campaign in 2020.

Yankees right-hander Luis Severino, who made his first regular season start at Yankee Stadium since September 22, 2019, told reporters that he feels fortunate he never has to face Stanton, calling the slugger unpredictable in the box.

“Sometimes you can throw three fastballs down the middle and it will be a strikeout, and the next at-bat it’ll be a homer," Severino said. "Nobody knows what to expect. Even if he doesn’t hit the ball hard, it can be a homer. It’s great to have Giancarlo. I don’t want to face him.”

Stanton has another opportunity to do more damage against Boston on Sunday night. Right-hander Tanner Houck is scheduled to start for the Red Sox in the finale of their three-game set at Yankee Stadium.

