Giancarlo Stanton Silences Boo Birds With Booming Grand Slam

NEW YORK — Hitless through his first two games this season, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was bombarded with boos on Monday when he struck out in his first at-bat.

A few innings later, the boo birds returned in the Bronx when the designated hitter chopped out harmlessly to Orioles starting pitcher Jorge López in front of the mound.

Stanton was 0-for-10 on the year as he stepped in with the bases loaded and two men out in the fifth. A strikeout or any sort of weak contact surely would've sent Yankees fans into a frenzy.

Instead, Stanton proceeded to crush one of the longest home runs of his entire career, a 471-foot moonshot to left-center field. The grand slam, gone as soon as it left Stanton's bat, gave New York a commanding 6-0 lead over Baltimore.

It may be just the fourth game of the year, but as the fastball from right-hander Shawn Armstrong connected with Stanton's bat, the crowd of 9,008 Yankees fans at Yankee Stadium erupted into the loudest roar that's occurred in this building since long before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Stanton's grand slam goes down as the fourth-longest home run hit at Yankee Stadium since Statcast was introduced in 2015. It cleared the visitor's bullpen, sizzling through the air at 115.1 mph.

All spring long, Stanton's teammates and coaches spoke eloquently about the improvements the slugger has made. Yankees manager Aaron Boone articulated on multiple occasions that he believes the 31-year-old is a better hitter now than he was when he won the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2017.

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Is Showing He's Poised For a 'Scary' Season

With 158 games to go this year, Stanton has a long way to go before he's putting up those kind of numbers. Staying healthy will be half the battle as well, considering Stanton has battled a myriad of injuries since he was traded from Miami to New York in 2018.

Monday's blast was certainly a solid—and sizable—first step in that direction.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.