    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Gio Urshela Open to Playing Shortstop Next Season

    Urshela took over the position toward the end of the 2021 season after the Yankees moved Gleyber Torres back to second base.
    Author:

    Gio Urshela made 28 appearances at shortstop in 2021, mostly holding down the position at the end of the season after the Yankees concluded Gleyber Torres was better suited at second base.

    Urshela’s move from third base was not supposed to be a permanent one, but he sounds eager to log more time at short in the future. He recently told the New York Post’s Ken Davidoff that he enjoyed the change while speaking during an appearance at Community School 55 in the Bronx.

    “I kind of liked it,” Urshela said. “I really enjoyed playing shortstop because you get more involved in the game. Every play, you’re going to be involved. Third base, I just wait for the [ball] and that’s it. You don’t move that much. It feels a little bit different, like you get more tired probably after a game [at shortstop].

    “You’ve got to move… but at the same time, I like it.”

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    READ: 'One of the Best Catches I've Ever Seen': Yankees Sound Off on Gio Urshela's Heroic Grab

    Urshela said he’ll play wherever he’s needed in 2022. He logged 200 innings and made two errors at shortstop this past season. Urshela’s DRS was -1 and his UZR was -0.2, per FanGraphs. He totaled zero outs above average in 79 attempts at shortstop, per Baseball Savant. That mark was better than Urshela’s -5 at the hot corner, though he had nearly four times as many attempts at third.

    It’s hard to gauge Urshela’s prowess at shortstop over such a small sample, but he is a capable emergency option at the very least.

    The position is expected to be an area of focus for the Yankees this winter, as several premium shortstops are set to hit free agency. That includes Trevor Story, Carlos Correa, Javier Báez, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. However, the Yankees also have a few talented shortstop prospects waiting in the wings, including Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza. New York could opt for more of a stopgap free agent instead of spending big on the position depending on how close the organization thinks those farmhands are.

    Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    Yankees shortstop Gio Urshela fielding
    News

    Gio Urshela Open to Playing Shortstop Next Season

    just now
    Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson
    News

    Trade Proposal: Yankees Send Three Players to Oakland For Matt Olson

    15 hours ago
    Yankees coaches Marcus Thames, Phil Nevin
    News

    Coaches Marcus Thames, Phil Nevin, P.J. Pilittere Won’t Return to Yankees

    17 hours ago
    Reds legend Pete Rose, Yankees OF Joey Gallo
    News

    Pete Rose Ruthlessly Roasts Joey Gallo in Postseason Tirade

    Oct 13, 2021
    White Sox RP Craig Kimbrel pitching
    News

    Should The Yankees Trade For Craig Kimbrel?

    Oct 13, 2021
    Yankees Anthony Rizzo, Corey Kluber
    News

    A Look at the Yankees’ Impending Free Agents

    Oct 13, 2021
    Yankees OF Clint Frazier strikes out
    News

    Yankees' Clint Frazier Plans To Address 'Inaccurate' Reports on His Injury

    Oct 13, 2021
    Yankees manager Aaron Boone on the phone
    News

    Report: Yankees Leaning Towards Keeping Manager Aaron Boone

    Oct 12, 2021