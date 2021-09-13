Why the Yankees Are Moving Gleyber Torres From Shortstop to Second Base

Gleyber Torres was moved from shortstop to second base on Monday and according to manager Aaron Boone, it might be a permanent defensive transition.

As Torres wraps up what's been a tumultuous campaign—a season full of more inconsistencies with both his glove and his bat—Boone believes the 24-year-old has been feeling the pressure of the shortstop position, letting it impact his performance between the lines.

"I just feel like this past week where he struggled a little bit out there defensively, I feel like it's been a weight on him," Boone said. "This is something that hopefully can take a little weight off him as we move forward now."

Torres made two errors in New York's series against the Mets over the weekend, raising his total to four blunders this month and 18 errors overall through 108 games.

This comes after Torres struggled during his first year starting at shortstop full-time, fresh off the departure of Didi Gregorius following the 2019 season. He's up to 43 errors in 246 total appearances at shortstop in his four-year career in pinstripes.

"I just felt like I wanted to move him over there, maybe take a little pressure off him. Today was the day to give that a look," Boone added.

With Torres going from shortstop to second, DJ LeMahieu swaps over to third base. Although he's off on Monday—with Tyler Wade getting the start—Boone expects Gio Urshela to play shortstop routinely going forward.

Depending on how it goes, this is an alignment the Yankees could use routinely for the rest of the season, certainly making this offseason more interesting. Could New York seek to sign a shortstop on the free-agent market—or make a trade Torres—if they're not confident that Torres can stick at the position going forward?

Before jumping ahead to this winter, however, this is a drastic maneuver with less than 20 games remaining in the regular season and a postseason spot on the line. Considering how those three infielders have been performing of late, it's certainly worth a shot to find a spark, though.

Boone went on to reiterate that Torres has the potential to be a dynamic player in a Yankees uniform, showing flashes throughout his career and by changing positions, he could rid himself of some pressure to get rolling.

In his 108 games this season, entering play Monday, Torres is hitting .252 (98-for-389). It's his inability to lift the baseball—only seven home runs after 62 through his first two seasons—that's been a cause for concern.

As for how Torres took the news, about the move to second base, Boone said the infielder was "receptive" and wanted to do whatever it takes to help his team win. New York is sitting on the outside of the playoff picture looking in entering play on Monday, one game out of the American League wild card game.

