Yankees' Gio Urshela Suffers Setback in Rehab From Hamstring Injury

KANSAS CITY — Over the weekend, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Gio Urshela was expected to return from his left hamstring strain midway through the week in Kansas City.

After a setback sustained during a workout at Yankee Stadium, however, Urshela will remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

"I don't think it's that serious," Boone said before Monday night's game against the Royals. "He was in line to probably join us and be back in the lineup on Wednesday. That's not going to happen now."

Boone explained that Urshela felt some discomfort in his hamstring as he was wrapping up a workout in his rehab on Sunday, taking ground balls. Rather than traveling with the team that night, the third baseman stuck around in New York.

Urshela landed on the injured list last week with what Boone categorized as something "between a Grade 1 and Grade 2 strain." The 29-year-old hasn't started a game since July 29 in Tampa Bay, coming off the bench twice during New York's series in Miami before he was placed on the IL.

As for Urshela's revised timetable to make his return, Boone isn't speculating too far into the future. Once the skipper learns more about how Urshela is feeling early this week—specifically on Monday—they can begin to map out his schedule with more specificity.

"Whether that pushes it back later in the week or in the next week, I don't have a timeline on that yet," Boone said. "But I don't think it's back from where he started."

With shortstop Gleyber Torres heading to the injured list on Monday with a thumb sprain, joining a slew of key contributors on the IL early in the month of August, it'll be all hands on deck to fill in on the left side of the infield.

New York signed infielder Andrew Velazquez to a Major League contract and selected him to the 26-man roster from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. He'll make the start on Monday night in Kansas City at shortstop while utility man Tyler Wade holds it down at third base.

