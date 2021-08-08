Anthony Rizzo Tests Positive For COVID-19 as Yankees' Latest Outbreak Continues to Grow

NEW YORK — Another key contributor on the Yankees has landed on the COVID-19 injured list.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Aaron Boone revealed Sunday morning.

Rizzo, who was acquired by the Yankees from the Cubs prior to last week's trade deadline, has been a spark for New York, helping this team catch fire early in the month of August.

Boone said Rizzo tested positive for the virus after Saturday's victory over the Mariners. He has some symptoms and is feeling "achey," Boone said, but is doing well overall.

Rizzo will be replaced on the active roster by first baseman Luke Voit. Voit is returning from his third stint on the injured list this season, coming off a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

As of Sunday morning, Boone does not believe any other players are at risk of missing time due to contact tracing or the league's health and safety protocols. That said, Rizzo is not the first Yankee to test positive for the virus this week.

The first baseman will join pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery, along with starting catcher Gary Sánchez, on the COVID IL. This is the third COVID outbreak of the season for New York—six different players tested positive for the virus last month and a total of eight individuals within the organization had COVID-19 back in May.

In June, Rizzo—a cancer survivor—disclosed to reporters in Chicago that he is not vaccinated, saying he's "taking some more time to see the data in all of it." Rizzo also acknowledged that he's "definitely not against" getting the vaccine in the future.

Asked on Sunday if Rizzo has since changed his mind about receiving the vaccine, Boone chose not to discuss the topic.

"We've talked about this internally," Boone said. "A large percentage of us obviously are [vaccinated], but I'm not going to get into all that anymore."

Since he was dealt from the North Side to the Bronx, Rizzo has been swinging a hot bat. The slugger is batting .281 (9-for-32) over nine games with his new team, posting a .963 OPS with three home runs. Rizzo even powered his way into the franchise history books, becoming the first player in Yankees history to drive in a run in each of his first six games with the club.

Boone mentioned the club's recent road trip to Florida—playing against the Rays and Marlins—as a possible source of this outbreak. New York eclipsed the 85 percent vaccination threshold as an organization several months ago, meaning the vast majority of these positive COVID tests are considered breakthrough cases.

The Yankees will embark on another road trip on Monday, stopping in Kansas City, Iowa and Chicago.

