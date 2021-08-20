Yankees Deliver 'Good News' On Luis Severino's Injury Setback

NEW YORK — Sounds like Luis Severino's latest setback could have been a whole lot worse.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was finally able to provide an update on the right-hander's status on Thursday afternoon. While New York still doesn't have all the answers on what's wrong with Severino's shoulder—as he continues to work back from Tommy John surgery—this falls under the "good news" category.

"We heard back on the second opinion, which agreed with the first opinion which said no structural damage in there. It looked pretty good overall," Boone said Thursday. "He probably won't throw through this week. But that's something that we're kind of monitoring day by day."

Scratched from a rehab start late last week, Severino went for an MRI on Monday to check on tightness in his shoulder. After that, he was sent for a second opinion.

Boone didn't provide an exact diagnosis, adding that the right-hander could meet with a doctor in person while the Yankees are on their West Coast road trip next week.

"In the meantime, we're just kind of working on him and seeing at what point he would be able to start throwing again," Boone said.

Severino has been on the comeback trail all year, recuperating and rehabbing from last spring's Tommy John surgery. He hasn't pitched in a regular season game for New York since September of 2019.

The former ace of the staff would've rejoined the rotation earlier in the year if not for a setback—in the form of a groin strain—during his first rehab assignment. That delayed the entire process, keeping the right-hander off the mound while he worked through agility exercises to strengthen his lower body.

With one full month remaining before the postseason begins, plans to ramp Severino up into a starter's role could be altered. It would make more sense to take things slow with the 27-year-old, avoiding any additional injuries (an obvious priority with Severino's future in mind) while using him in smaller doses down the stretch.

On the bright side, Boone pointed out that Severino is in the best physical condition of his career. That doesn't take away the frustration that he's felt all year, working back from elbow surgery while unable to help his team in the Bronx.

"Look, it's been a long road for Sevy and he's worked so hard physically to get his body in position to be ready to do this," Boone explained. "It's got to be disappointing especially when you're the caliber pitcher that he is and obviously haven't pitched in a while."

