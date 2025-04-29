New York Yankees Injured Starter 'Still Experiencing Discomfort' in His Knee
The injured New York Yankees pitching staff has become a saga in its own right.
They already know they'll be without their ace Gerrit Cole for the entire 2025 season after he underwent UCL surgery, and they are still waiting on Luis Gil to make his return at some point, which is expected to be this summer.
Clarke Schmidt made his way back to the rotation after starting the year on the injured list, which was a huge boost since everyone not named Max Fried had some struggles in the early going.
But when the rising star was activated, the Yankees also had to put Marcus Stroman on the IL with an issue of his own.
Stroman -- who didn't endear himself to the fans and quite possibly his own team this spring based on some comments he made about his role -- was thrust into a starting spot coming out of camp because three projected starters went down with injuries.
That gave him an opportunity to back up the talk he had before spring training, but he wasn't able to do that with an 11.57 ERA across his three starts.
New York later moved him to the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation on April 12, and the hope was he'd be able to return sooner rather than later to give manager Aaron Boone another option while they wait for Gil to come back.
It doesn't seem like that is going to be the case, though.
In the most recent update provided by the team's injury page, Boone said "Stroman is still experiencing discomfort as of April 28" in his left knee and is dealing with "some irritation that won’t leave."
This has prevented the right-hander from progressing in his rehab, limiting him to playing catch.
While Stroman didn't have a good start to the year, he is still a vital part of this pitching staff so the Yankees can get through the long season in a good spot to make noise in the playoffs.
No timetable for his potential return has been given, but it seems like he's going to be out for longer than initially anticipated.