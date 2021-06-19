Yankees Injury Notes: Voit Set to Return, O'Day to Start Rehab Assignment

NEW YORK — Fresh off a monster performance in his rehab assignment, Yankees first baseman Luke Voit is on schedule to return from the injured list at the start of next week.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Saturday morning that Voit is on track to rejoin the Yankees on Tuesday, starting a series in the Bronx against the Kansas City Royals. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since he was placed on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain on May 26.

Voit went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI on Friday, playing for the Double-A Somerset Patriots. The slugger has had at least one base knock in three of his four rehab starts this week.

New York's farm system also hosted Voit for a rehab assignment back in May when the first baseman was working his way back from left knee surgery.

The expectation this month has been that Voit will return to the big-leagues in June. Barring any setbacks over the weekend, last year's home run champ will be back in business.

Whether he can stay healthy with the Bombers remains to be seen, though. Two stints on the injured list and a .182 batting average over his limited time with the big-league club has certainly cast a shadow over Voit's 2021 campaign so far.

Tuesday will also serve as a milestone for another big leaguer working his way back from injury. Right-hander Darren O'Day is poised to begin his rehab assignment Tuesday, pitching in a game for the first time since he went down with a right rotator cuff strain in late-April.

O'Day threw a bullpen on Saturday at Yankee Stadium and was spotted working out in the 'pen on Friday afternoon as well. The sidearm hurler has only thrown in 10 games this season, posting a 3.00 ERA in that span.

