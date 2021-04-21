Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves — Game 17

NEW YORK — From a five-game losing streak to a two-game winning streak?

The Yankees will look to sweep the Braves here at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night with Corey Kluber on the mound.

As we get set for first pitch here on a chilly night in the Bronx, take a look at the starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and some related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge RF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Gio Urshela 3B

Gleyber Torres SS

Mike Ford 1B

Aaron Hicks CF

Gary Sánchez C

Clint Frazier LF

Corey Kluber SP

Frazier and Hicks are back in the starting lineup after a day off on Tuesday while Gio Urshela (who's been swinging a hot bat and homered last night) gets pushed up to the cleanup spot in the order.

Atlanta Braves

Ehire Adrianza RF

Freddie Freeman 1B

Marcell Ozuna LF

Travis d'Arnaud C

Ozzie Albies 2B

Pablo Sandoval DH

Dansby Swanson SS

Austin Riley 3B

Guillermo Heredia CF

Ian Anderson SP

Anderson made his big-league debut against the Yankees last summer, pitching six strong. Atlanta's lineup is the same as Tuesday night.

RELATED READING:

Check back right here once this game gets underway for live updates and all run-scoring plays. First pitch is scheduled for shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET. And as always, follow @MaxTGoodman on Twitter for more coverage throughout the season.