Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves — Game 17
NEW YORK — From a five-game losing streak to a two-game winning streak?
The Yankees will look to sweep the Braves here at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night with Corey Kluber on the mound.
As we get set for first pitch here on a chilly night in the Bronx, take a look at the starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and some related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Aaron Judge RF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Gio Urshela 3B
Gleyber Torres SS
Mike Ford 1B
Aaron Hicks CF
Gary Sánchez C
Clint Frazier LF
Corey Kluber SP
Frazier and Hicks are back in the starting lineup after a day off on Tuesday while Gio Urshela (who's been swinging a hot bat and homered last night) gets pushed up to the cleanup spot in the order.
Atlanta Braves
Ehire Adrianza RF
Freddie Freeman 1B
Marcell Ozuna LF
Travis d'Arnaud C
Ozzie Albies 2B
Pablo Sandoval DH
Dansby Swanson SS
Austin Riley 3B
Guillermo Heredia CF
Ian Anderson SP
Anderson made his big-league debut against the Yankees last summer, pitching six strong. Atlanta's lineup is the same as Tuesday night.
Check back right here once this game gets underway for live updates and all run-scoring plays. First pitch is scheduled for shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET.