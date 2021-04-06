Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles — Game 5
NEW YORK — The Yankees have a chance to win a series for the first time in 2021, taking on the Baltimore Orioles under the lights at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.
With Gerrit Cole on the mound, New York will look to win their second game in a row after a 7-0 win on Monday night.
Before first pitch in the Bronx, here are the starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and some related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Aaron Judge RF
Brett Gardner CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Gleyber Torres SS
Clint Frazier LF
Jay Bruce 1B
Gio Urshela 3B
Kyle Higashioka C
Gerrit Cole SP
Gerrit Cole makes his second outing of the season after throwing 5.1 innings against the Blue Jays (striking out eight) on Opening Day. Aaron Hicks and Gary Sánchez both have an off day as Aaron Boone mixes in Brett Gardner and Kyle Higashioka (who makes his first start of the year and works well with Cole).
Baltimore Orioles
Cedric Mullins CF
Trey Mancini 1B
Anthony Santander RF
Ryan Mountcastle LF
Rio Ruiz 2B
Maikel Franco 3B
Freddy Galvis SS
Pedro Severino C
Chance Sisco DH
Dean Kremer SP
Dean Kremer makes his 2021 debut. The right-hander pitched well against the Yankees last season, posting a 1.64 ERA in two starts against New York.
RELATED READING:
- New York Yankees Acquire Rougned Odor From Texas Rangers
- Yankees View Rougned Odor as 'Talented' Addition With Plenty of Upside
- Giancarlo Stanton Silences Boo Birds With Booming Grand Slam
- Yankees Sign Veteran Mike Montgomery to Minor-League Deal
Stay tuned right here for live updates on all run-scoring plays and follow @MaxTGoodman on Twitter for more coverage on Tuesday and throughout the season.