Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles — Game 5

NEW YORK — The Yankees have a chance to win a series for the first time in 2021, taking on the Baltimore Orioles under the lights at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

With Gerrit Cole on the mound, New York will look to win their second game in a row after a 7-0 win on Monday night.

Before first pitch in the Bronx, here are the starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and some related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge RF

Brett Gardner CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Gleyber Torres SS

Clint Frazier LF

Jay Bruce 1B

Gio Urshela 3B

Kyle Higashioka C

Gerrit Cole SP

Gerrit Cole makes his second outing of the season after throwing 5.1 innings against the Blue Jays (striking out eight) on Opening Day. Aaron Hicks and Gary Sánchez both have an off day as Aaron Boone mixes in Brett Gardner and Kyle Higashioka (who makes his first start of the year and works well with Cole).

Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins CF

Trey Mancini 1B

Anthony Santander RF

Ryan Mountcastle LF

Rio Ruiz 2B

Maikel Franco 3B

Freddy Galvis SS

Pedro Severino C

Chance Sisco DH

Dean Kremer SP

Dean Kremer makes his 2021 debut. The right-hander pitched well against the Yankees last season, posting a 1.64 ERA in two starts against New York.

