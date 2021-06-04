Aaron Boone Happy to See His Friend, Alex Cora, Back with Red Sox

Friday will be Cora’s first game managing in the Bronx since he was suspended for his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal and fired by the Red Sox. Boston rehired him this past offseason.

If the Yankees’ series against the Astros in May was any indication, Alex Cora shouldn’t expect a warm welcoming from the Bronx faithful this weekend. There will be at least one friendly face in the home dugout, though.

Friday night will be Cora’s first game managing at Yankee Stadium since he was implicated in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Houston won the World Series in 2017 when Cora was their bench coach. He was then hired to manage the Red Sox, who won the Fall Classic in 2018, shortly thereafter. Cora was suspended for his role in Houston’s cheating and fired by Boston prior to the 2020 season. The Red Sox brought him back this past offseason.

An MLB investigation found that the 2018 Red Sox also stole signs, though commissioner Rob Manfred found that Cora likely wasn’t in the know.

Considering Yankees fans bombarded Astros players with boos and four-letter words last month, it’s safe to assume Cora will receive similar treatment during Boston’s first series with New York this year. Aaron Boone, however, is glad his friend is managing again.

“Yeah, I am,” the Yankees skipper said Thursday when asked if he was happy to see Cora back in baseball. “I think he’s really good at what he does. I know he's paid a significant price, but he is one of the really good managers out there.”

Boone and Cora are close despite first becoming managers of bitter rivals in 2018. They were teammates in Cleveland in 2005 and then again at ESPN when their playing careers ended.

It was clear Thursday that the friendship has survived Cora’s past transgressions. While Brett Gardner “halfway” joked about wanting to beat the Red Sox more because of Cora’s return, Boone went out of his way to praise his opponent, who has the Red Sox playing better than expected after they finished in last place in 2020.

With Cora back at the helm this year, Boston is 33-23 and two games back of the first-place Rays, who just split a series with the Yankees. New York, meanwhile, is 31-26 and 4.5 games back of Tampa Bay.

That makes this a big weekend for the Yankees, who have been struggling offensively. Cora’s presence should only add to the spectacle, especially since the Sox are playing competitive baseball with him steering the ship again.

“He’s created a culture where it’s a team that really pays close attention to the details,” Boone said of his counterpart. “He sees the game really well. He’s fearless. I think he’s really good at what he does, and I think his players certainly reflect that and play with a confidence that he kind of sets that tone for them on a daily basis.”

