Skip to main content

Why Aaron Boone Says Not to Panic About Yankees' RISP, Offensive Woes

New York is hitting .180 with runners in scoring position this season.

It’s a new year, but one of the Yankees’ biggest deficiencies from last season has remained a constant so far in 2022.

The Bronx Bombers, who struggled while hitting with runners in scoring position in 2021, ranking 26th in MLB in this area, are off to a poor start in these situations with a .180 batting average (27th in baseball) across eight games this season.

These issues were once again on full display in the Yankees’ latest 2-1 loss to the rebuilding Baltimore Orioles in extra innings on Friday night. New York went just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on-base.

These two teams went to extras in a 1-1 tie, before Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman walked in the winning run for the Orioles in the 11th inning.

Although Chapman failed to get out of this critical jam, manager Aaron Boone acknowledged that one run is not enough from the offense.

However, Boone believes It’s premature to condemn the Yankees for repeating last year’s narrative of struggling with runners in scoring position since it’s still so early in the season.

“It’s fair to say that about last year,” Boone said following Friday’s 2-1 loss. “Let’s check back with us. We’ll be fine. If we got a third hit, it was a great night. The bottom line is, one run is not gonna get it done. We gotta do better than that. We gotta get after it and come out and put together some better ABs tomorrow.”

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Yankees had a prime scoring chance in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded and one out. But Aaron Hicks bounced into an inning-ending double play. The Yankees would not get on base for the remainder of the night, excluding two ghost runners in extras.

“Frustrating to not be able to put more on the board,” Boone said. “But we gotta get over it and put together some better ABs tomorrow.”

Despite the Yankees’ continued struggles in the early part of the regular season, Boone believes his team is better overall this year, which is why he thinks they’re going to turn the corner soon.

“I just think we’re better overall, and I think that’s gonna manifest itself,” Boone said. “Obviously we want to be better than 2-for-11, but that wasn’t the problem tonight. We didn’t get enough anything tonight…we didn’t have a very good offensive night. That’s what we gotta turn the page from."

”I’m confident in our guys that we’ll get it rolling,” Boone said. “Hopefully that starts [Saturday].”

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York Yankees

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman throws pitch in Baltimore
News

Yankees Weigh in on Controversial Call That Led to Walk-Off Loss in Baltimore

By Max Goodman3 hours ago
New York Yankees catching prospect Josh Breaux throws in game with Somerset Patriots
News

Yankees Prospect Josh Breaux Feels Changes Paying Off on Both Sides of the Plate

By Gary PhillipsApr 15, 2022
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Opening Day
News

Aaron Boone: Yankees 'On Cusp' of Breaking Out Offensively

By Max GoodmanApr 14, 2022
Yankees SP Jordan Montgomery throws pitch
News

Yankees' Jordan Montgomery to Make Next Start After Injury Scare

By Pat RagazzoApr 14, 2022
Toronto Blue Jays 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits home run at Yankee Stadium
News

'Otherworldly': Yankees Praise Vladimir Guerrero Jr. After Three-Homer Game

By Max GoodmanApr 14, 2022
Yankees RF Aaron Judge with Mets 2B Robinson Cano
News

Aaron Judge Receives Free Agency Advice From Former Yankees Star

By Pat RagazzoApr 13, 2022
Streetbird at Yankee Stadium
News

Yankees Reveal 2022 Yankee Stadium Dining Menu

By Max GoodmanApr 13, 2022
New York Yankees OF Joey Gallo hits fly ball to right field
News

Yankees' Joey Gallo Feels Good at Plate After Productive Offseason

By Max GoodmanApr 12, 2022