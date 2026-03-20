Yankees' Max Fried Not Worried after Shaky Spring Start

Max Fried is the Opening Day starter for the New York Yankees. With Gerrit Cole nearing a return, this marks his first with the team, as Carlos Rodon had the privilege last year.

In Fried's most recent start this spring heading into the season, he wasn't perfect, but it isn't something Fried is worried about. For him, it was a "nice tune-up."

“Definitely not sharp, but also the perfect amount of being able to make that adjustment and know that things aren’t going to be the best,” said Fried, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “You’ve got to go out there in the middle of the game and try to figure it out and get through it. So I felt like it was a really nice tune-up.”

Mar 14, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Fried ran into trouble early on against the Orioles, but with a runner at first, he got Pete Alonso to hit into a double play. In the second inning, Colby Mayo took him deep, which took place after a two-out single by Ryan Mountcastle.

Fried allowed another run in the third, after an RBI knock by Adley Rutschman. Leading up to that, Taylor Ward singled, and Fried walked Alonso.

Those two instances would be the only bits of damage that Fried saw all game. In total, Fried pitched five innings. He allowed three earned runs, struck out two, walked four, and gave up five hits.

This spring, Fried allowed seven earned runs in 14.1 innings pitched. He struck out 12 and walked four. Those four walks came in that most recent outing.

The Manager on Fried

With Opening Day around the corner, manager Aaron Boone is excited to give the lefty the ball against the Giants. To him, Fried is one of the team's leaders, and it's a no-brainer.

“He’s one of the game’s really good ones,” manager Aaron Boone said. “It speaks for itself, how great he was for us last year. He’s not only an outstanding pitcher, but now one of the leaders in that room, and one of the critical people in our group and our culture. I’m excited to give him the ball and go see him do his thing.”

The Projections

Steamer projects Fried to have another stellar year with the Yankees. In 189 innings pitched, he projects to have a 3.32 ERA and 176 strikeouts.

That's about where Fried was last year, and it would be the type of production that the Yankees would take any day. At some point, he will be paired up with Gerrit Cole and may finally be able to get a postseason run together with the two aces at the top of the rotation.

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