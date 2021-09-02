Stadium of Yankees' Double-A Affiliate Completely Submerged By Ida Flood Waters

Remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the northeast on Wednesday night, flooding countless homes and establishments across the region.

That historic wave of heavy rainfall hit TD Bank Ballpark in New Jersey—home of Yankees Double-A affiliate—particularly hard.

The stadium is now completely submerged in water, generating a shocking and devastating scene in Bridgewater.

The Somerset Patriots are out of town through the weekend, but the Yankees' minor league affiliate is scheduled to begin a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats next Tuesday.

TD Bank Ballpark has been the Yankees' top destination for big-league players serving rehab assignments this year. In just the last couple of weeks, stars like Gleyber Torres, Corey Kluber and Gio Urshela have suited up in Patriots uniforms, taking advantage of the park's top-notch facilities.

Some of the organization's top prospects—pitcher Luis Medina, shorstop Oswald Peraza and catcher Josh Breaux—have all been playing in Somerset for an extended period of time this season as well.

According to a tweet from Patriots outfielder Isiah Gilliam, the flood waters ravaged the club's facility.

Until they can get back inside the clubhouse and surrounding facilities, all the Patriots can do is assess the damage and hope for the best as the water begins to recede.

“We are in the process of evaluating to what extent and the damage caused,” Patriots President and General Manager Patrick McVerry said in a statement. “In the meantime, we are thinking about all of our neighbors dealing with flooding of their homes and businesses and hope everybody is safe.”

In addition to the home of New York's affiliate, Yankee Stadium was also impacted by the storm on Wednesday night. Just over an hour up the road in the Bronx, the entire outfield was covered in water while the park's tarp did its best to keep the infield dry.

The Yankees are set to begin a homestand on Friday, returning from a West Coast road trip with an off day on Thursday.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.