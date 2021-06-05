Yankees' Offense Continues to Struggle in Series-Opening Loss to Red Sox

NEW YORK — When Rafael Devers clobbered a three-run home run off Michael King in the top of the first inning on Friday night, it immediately felt like the Yankees' offense was in too deep of a hole to climb out of.

The Yankees' bats have been reeling of late, struggling to string rallies together and provide run support for their pitching staff. New York had scored more than three runs only five times in its last 15 games.

With Boston's starter Nathan Eovaldi dealing and the starting lineup putting together another disappearing act at the plate, Devers' early home run did turn out to be the difference.

New York dropped the series opener against their rival, 5-2.

Aaron Judge continued to swing a hot bat, lining his 14th home run of the season to the opposite field in the sixth. A second run came across for the Yankees in the frame, but it simply wasn't enough.

King wound up taking the loss, his third of the season. After the first-inning long ball, the right-hander settled into a groove to keep New York in the game. He only ended up allowing four runs over 5.1 innings pitched, throwing the first immaculate inning in the history of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry in the fourth.

Michael King Throws First Immaculate Inning in History of Yankees-Red Sox Rivalry

The two-run sixth inning was a breakthrough for New York, finally pushing some runs across against Eovaldi. It was also a manifestation of the Yankees' season-long struggles.

DJ LeMahieu started the frame with a leadoff single, setting the table at the top of the order. Two pitches later, he was erased on a double play off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton. It was the 54th double play New York has hit into this season, tied for the most in all of baseball.

Judge homered in the next at-bat. That solo shot could've been part of a far bigger and more productive inning for the offense, but this team's propensity to hit into double plays doomed them once again.

The Yankees ended up going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position on Friday night, another part of their game that's been a frustrating trend all year long. New York also struck out 15 times in the loss.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.