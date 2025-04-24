New York Yankees Outfielder Could Be Poised for Major Payday Next Winter
Even though the New York Yankees might have lost their series to the Cleveland Guardians, this is a team playing some very good baseball.
Coming into the season, there were rightfully some concerns about the Yankees.
The team suffered a plethora of injuries during the spring, especially to their pitching staff. This left the unit short-handed, and New York has had to fill some gaps.
Even though a lot of the replacements haven’t done well, the Yankees have found ways to win.
One of the reasons for that has been their offense.
There was also concern about the unit when Juan Soto left, but so far, players have stepped up to replace that departed production, especially some of the newcomers.
One of those players has been a surprise slugger.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Yankees outfielder Trent Gresham seeing his stock rise this season, and could be one of the most desirable targets in free agency next winter.
“A two-time Gold Glove winner, Grisham would have free-agency appeal simply for his ability to play a quality center field. He batted just .191 with an 84 OPS+ in 1,288 plate appearances the last three seasons, but he's off to a scorching start this year ...”
The 28-year-old outfielder came over from the San Diego Padres last offseason as part of the Soto deal, and the results weren’t great on offense.
In 2024, he slashed .190/.290/.385 with nine home runs in 76 games played.
However, he is a player who is known for his excellent defense as a two-time Gold Glover, so most of the time, any production on offense has just been a bonus.
This campaign, Aaron Boone has made it a priority to give Grisham more playing time, and it is paying off with a slash line of .320/.393/.700, six home runs and 13 RBI.
Despite being considered the fourth outfielder, he has shown a lot more value than just that in 2025 with his newfound offensive production and value as a defensive sub late in games.
Moving forward, it will be important to keep getting him playing time, especially to keep a player like Aaron Judge fresh throughout the season.
As a free agent at the end of the year, Grisham’s performance has helped raise his stock quite a bit.
If he continues to hit like he has, he will be poised for a significant pay day next winter.