Red-Hot New York Yankees Outfielder Heads To Paternity List, Infielder Recalled
After an excellent week of baseball for the New York Yankees, it appears like they will be without one of their key contributors for a couple of games in the coming week.
The Yankees had arguably their best week of the young season, going 6-1 against the Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays.
Going on a nice run has helped New York create a little bit of space in the challenging American League East.
However, as the team heads on the road for an ALCS rematch against the Cleveland Guardians, they will be without a key member of their outfield in Trent Grisham.
The 28-year-old slugger has exceeded all expectations for New York this year, slashing .320/.393/.700 with six home runs and 13 RBI. Grisham being placed on the paternity list usually indicates he will be out for a few games.
Even though he figured to just be a fourth outfielder for the team coming into the season, he has played a large role early on.
His ability to perform well at the plate has earned him some more playing time, and he has taken full advantage.
Coming up to replace him will be infielder Jorbit Vivas, who has performed well in Triple-A so far. The 24-year-old has slashed .343/.432/.493 with two home runs and 14 RBI. Getting a chance to see what Vivas can do in the Majors with Grisham out for a couple of days makes sense.
Jasson Dominiguez will now be further tested in left field since Grisham has frequently come in as a defensive replacement late in games which has slid Cody Bellinger over to left field, taking out Dominguez.
Even though it will likely be just a few games, this will be interesting to monitor.