Reds' Luis Castillo Listed as 'Perfect Trade Target' For Yankees

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo was listed as the perfect trade target for the New York Yankees when the lockout ends and the offseason resumes.

When Major League Baseball's lockout eventually comes to an end, the Yankees could explore the trade market to make some upgrades at certain positions.

Oakland's first baseman Matt Olson is a name that was thrown around earlier in the offseason. Same goes for Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds.

If New York is looking to add a starting pitcher via trade, however, Luis Castillo of the Reds would be the "perfect" target for New York. At least that's what Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes.

Rymer listed what he defined as perfect trade targets for teams across the league in an article on Monday, singling out Castillo when addressing the Yankees and their offseason plan.

Take a look:

New York Yankees: RHP Luis Castillo (Reds)



This isn't exactly an original suggestion, as Castillo was linked to the Yankees last winter and generally tends to get tied to them every time his name appears on the rumor mill. But that's because the fit is obviously a good one, and he's still needed in the Bronx as a co-ace for Gerrit Cole. Castillo had a 2.73 ERA after May, so don't be fooled by the 16 losses he sustained this season.



As alluded to, the Yankees have been interested in Castillo in the past. A deal never came to fruition, but the right-hander could certainly be on the Yankees' radar again in 2022.

Castillo's stuff is still filthy and he's only 29. While he led the league with 16 losses in 2021, he ended up with a 3.98 ERA over 33 starts. His best season came in 2019 when Castillo was an All-Star, winning 15 games and striking out 226 batters over a career-high 190.2 innings pitched.

If Luis Severino can recapture his old form in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, mixed with Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery atop the Yankees' rotation, Castillo would give New York a dangerous staff to start the year. It would take a haul to acquire a player of Castillo's caliber, though. You can argue that New York's resources should be utilized in adding offensive contributors rather than pitchers, addressing a part of their game that was more of a weakness a year ago.

Starting pitchers flew off the shelves before the lockout began as studs like Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Robbie Ray and Kevin Gausman all signed with new teams. Even former Yankees starter Corey Kluber found a new home, signing with the rival Rays.

Names like Carlos Rodón, Zack Greinke, Yusei Kikuchi and Tyler Anderson will still be available when free agency resumes.

If you're curious, here are the other "perfect trade targets" for the other teams in the American League East from this Bleacher Report article:

Tampa Bay Rays: OF Aristides Aquino (Cincinnati Reds)

Boston Red Sox: LHP Josh Hader (Milwaukee Brewers)

Toronto Blue Jays: 2B/CF Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Baltimore Orioles weren't listed

