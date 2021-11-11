Report: Yankees Showing Interest in Trading For Pirates' Bryan Reynolds

Reynolds was an All-Star in 2021, flexing his elite speed and defense while slashing .302/.390/.522. With four years of control, however, Pittsburgh might not make him available.

Earlier in the week, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed that he is actively monitoring the market for a center fielder this offseason.

As much as Starling Marte profiles as a great fit, New York isn't limiting their search to the free agent market.

The Yankees are reportedly showing "significant interest" in Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Reynolds was an All-Star for the first time in 2021, slashing .302/.390/.522 over 159 games played. The 26-year-old is a speedy switch-hitter that gets on base with a top-tier walk rate (11.6%) and plays elite defense in center field (10 Outs Above Average, per Statcast).

That in mind, you could make an argument that Reynolds is exactly what the Yankees are looking for in the outfield.

The problem, as Morosi alluded to, is that Pittsburgh might not be willing to trade him. Reynolds is under contract until 2026 and while the Pirates are rebuilding, it would take a spectacular package for them to agree to part ways with a rising star with that much control.

There is some history of trades between these two clubs, though. Just last offseason, New York sent a package of four prospects to acquire right-hander Jameson Taillon. Then, ahead of this summer's trade deadline, the Yankees reeled in reliever Clay Holmes in another deal with the Pirates.

Then again, the price tag for Reynolds, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, is going to be "astronomical."

By adding a player like Reynolds, New York wouldn't need to bring back Brett Gardner either. Aaron Hicks could settle into a role off the bench as their fourth outfielder, allowing Reynolds to play everyday alongside Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo in the outfield.

Cashman will need to decide how many prospects he would be willing to give up if the Pirates did made Reynolds available. Same goes for Athletics first baseman Matt Olson, who New York is also targeting on the trade market this offseason.

Neither of those two players will be easy to get, but a trade this offseason for either of them would be a massive step in the right direction in fixing this inconsistent (and at times unwatchable) big-league offense in the Bronx.

