Deivi García's Regression in Triple-A Hits a New Low

Not too long ago, Deivi García was considered a contender to join the Yankees' starting rotation.

One of the organization's top-ranked prospects had turned heads over the last few years, earning an extended look at the big-league level during last year's pandemic-shortened campaign.

Now, García isn't just relegated to Triple-A, he's struggling in the minors, taking steps back in the parts of his game where he needs to improve the most.

García allowed five earned runs in his latest start for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, lasting just two innings on Friday. It's his fifth outing of the Triple-A season where he's allowed four-plus earned runs.

Factoring in the numbers from his loss on Friday, García now has an 8.80 ERA over 29.2 innings with Triple-A. That's 29 earned runs—and 33 hits allowed—over just nine starts.

"It's definitely been a struggle this last month for him," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Saturday afternoon. "I actually watched most of his outing from yesterday this morning. Just really struggling a little bit with his command. Stuff ticks up and down. It's a couple good pitches, couple non-competitive pitches."

Since this spring, even dating back to last year, García's command has been a topic of discussion. With his arsenal, García could take the next step and solidify his spot in the rotation if he could locate consistently. The right-hander proceeded to walk eight batters in five starts during spring training, issuing another 25 free passes in his nine Triple-A appearances since then.

In García's pair of big-league starts this season, filling in briefly within the starting rotation, the right-hander posted a 6.48 ERA with six earned runs in 8.1 innings pitched. He took the loss in both outings.

Even if New York could use some help in their rotation—with Corey Kluber's injury and Luis Severino's recent setback in his Tommy John rehab—García has pitched his way out of the conversation. Barring additional injuries, or a stark reversal in production, it's hard to envision García fitting in with the big-league club going forward in 2021.

Boone reiterated that García's delivery—a unique windup that puts his back to home plate before he spins and fires—is affecting his command. The prospect is just 22 years old, and still learning, but in order for him to get outs at this level (or even Triple-A, clearly), García will need to find the zone. Only then will he be in the running for playing time.

"We're talking about a very young man who's kind of rocketed through the system," Boone said. "Part of this is growing pains, finding your delivery, finding yourself and learning how to deal with certain struggles and adversities that you've got to make along the way while also being able to make adjustments and the necessary corrections to get yourself right."

