Who Is Yankees' Top Trade Chip Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline?

MINNEAPOLIS — If the Yankees end up making a trade over the next few weeks, odds are it'll cost New York a top prospect or two.

Which highly-touted player in the Yankees' farm system would be the best trade chip to use in reeling in a talented asset for the stretch run?

MLB.com singled out one prospect from each team over the weekend that would be a centerpiece of a trade, if one came to fruition. For the Yankees, it was pitcher Deivi García.

The Yankees are not actively shopping the 22-year-old García, who has pitched to a 5.27 ERA through eight regular season starts over his brief big league career, plus an abbreviated 'opener' assignment in last year's American League Division Series. However, if they wanted to address some of their glaring needs -- a starting center fielder seems to be their most pressing issue at the moment -- dangling García would be a good way to entice opposing clubs to pick up the phone. García is the Yankees’ No. 3 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, and general manager Brian Cashman has previously said that many teams inquired about his availability.

García is presently on the outside looking in at the starting rotation, even after the injury to right-hander Corey Kluber. The 22-year-old has made just two starts this season, posting a 6.48 ERA in those outings.

Only one other pitcher is ranked higher than García in the Yankees' system. That's Clarke Schmidt, who has been out all season due to injury after also making his debut last summer.

With eight starts at the big-league level under his belt, opposing clubs know exactly what they're working with when negotiating a deal. Should New York target a top option on the trade market, García would surely be an attractive addition for another team to get their hands on in return.

