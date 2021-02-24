Aaron Boone Doesn't Rule Out 'Special' Prospect Making MLB Debut in 2021

It's time to start to familiarizing yourself with Luis Medina.

Not only is Medina ranked among the Yankees' top prospects, No. 11 in the organization by MLB Pipeline, but this right-hander could potentially make his big-league debut in 2021.

Asked on Tuesday if he considers Medina a major-league option entering this season, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he "wouldn't put anything past it."

"He's somebody that we're very excited about and somebody that has a ton of talent" Boone said in a Zoom call with reporters. "I feel like has matured a lot since I've gotten to see him and know him over this last year so you never know what can happen this year but he's somebody that we feel like has a bright future and a major-league future."

Medina, 21, hasn't pitched above Single-A in his five-year stint within the Yankees organization. He took a big step forward this winter, however, showcasing his potential in the Puerto Rican Winter League.

The right-hander was named Pitcher of the Year after allowing just one run over 16.2 innings pitched (0.52 ERA) and striking out 32 batters for the Indios de Mayagüez.

"The talent's special," Boone added. "He's really only pitched at the lower minor-league levels, although obviously pitching as well as he did in winter league and I think the continued development he was able to have last year, getting better even when he wasn't able to experience a minor league season."

Medina can certainly light up the radar gun. According to his scouting report on MLB.com, he touched 100 mph with his fastball for the first time when he was 16 years old.

"With lightning-fast arm speed and little effort, Medina sits at 96-99 mph and tops out at 102 with some natural cut on his fastball," the report reads. "His low-80s curveball is a plus-plus hammer at its best and can be more unhittable than his heater. There also are times when his changeup merits at least a 65 on the 20-80 scouting scale, operating around 90 mph with devastating splitter action."

If he doesn't make the jump to the big leagues in 2021, it's only a matter of time until you'll be seeing Medina shoving his heater in pinstripes.

